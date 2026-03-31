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Ranbir Kapoor unveils ‘Rama’ glimpse from 'Ramayana' in a star-studded LA event

Although attendees at the event were not allowed to record the exclusive footage, social media is already buzzing with viral videos.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:25 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanbir KapoorRamayanaTrendingNamit Malhotra

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