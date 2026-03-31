<p>Ahead of its highly anticipated release in India, a sneak peek of Namit Malhotra’s <em>Ramayana – Our Truth, Our History</em> was screened to an audience in the United States. During a special event in Los Angeles hosted by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor along with director Nitish Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, presented the first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama. The audience was reportedly mesmerized by the film's breathtaking scale and effort, screened at an IMAX theatre. </p><p>After the official unveil, the team also took a moment to chat with the media, sharing their vision and explaining exactly why they felt so passionate about backing this film.</p><p>“Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man,” said Ranbir.</p>.First look of Ranbir Kapoor as 'Rama' in 'Ramayana' to be out in April: Know date, cast and other details.<p>Although attendees at the event were not allowed to record the exclusive footage, social media is already buzzing with viral videos of Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra from the press meet. Visuals from the event are going viral online. Ranbir Kapoor looked incredibly sharp and dapper in a traditional 'bandhgala' with a clean-shaven look.</p><p>Social media is currently flooded with videos and pictures from the event where the crowd is seen going crazy just to catch a glimpse of the superstar.</p>.<p>Following their successful exclusive screening in Los Angeles, the makers are now gearing up for a grand event in India. Meanwhile, the official 'Rama' teaser is locked for a massive global release on April 2 to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti. The makers have organized a grand launch event in Mumbai and are expected to drop the first look in the morning.</p>.<p>Touted to be India’s next big film and expected to create a sensation on its release, <em>Ramayana</em> is said to be the dream project of Namit Malhotra. This two-part epic features Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and others. Music is composed by the legendary duo Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.</p><p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, <em>Ramayana</em> is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release in two parts: Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, and Part 2 is set for Diwali 2027.</p>