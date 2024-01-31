JOIN US
entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor visits Bhansali's office following announcement of 'Love & War'

The filmmaker has roped the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 16:40 IST

On January 24th, 2024, the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised everyone by announcing his next cinematic spectacle Love & War. The filmmaker has roped the biggest casting coup on board with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. He unveiled a title poster that features the handwritten signature of the lead cast.

Ever since the grand announcement of the epic saga, the excitement among the masses has been palpable and they're excited to watch the massive combination of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor, that is announced for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2025.

Following the grand announcement of the film, the fans and the audiences were waiting for further updates from the film to come out, and in a recent development, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office for a meeting.

This is the first time after the announcement, that Ranbir Kapoor has visited the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to put a strong dedication to his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial and together they're set to weave the magic on-screen.

(Published 31 January 2024, 16:40 IST)
