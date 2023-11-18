Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' roars at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol along with producer Bhushan Kumar took center stage in Dubai and joined the sea of fans who gathered to witness this marvel.

Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga also graced the grand event with their presence. This isn’t the first one though. Recently, the film made waves in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Times Square.

The teaser, a dazzling display on the digital billboards of this cultural hub, captivated the attention of onlookers and set the stage for the film's global presence.

The Burj Khalifa, which stands as a symbol of innovation and grandeur, provided the perfect canvas for the larger-than-life narrative that Animal promises to deliver and the countdown to the film’s release has never felt more electrifying.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal.

The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on December 1, 2023.