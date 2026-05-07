<p>To celebrate the upcoming release of <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em>, cast member Nikhat Khan hosted an exclusive screening, which saw who's who from the industry in attendance. The event saw a high-profile appearance by Aamir Khan, who made sure to grace the preview and celebrate the efforts of the actors, offering bright reviews of the entire team.</p><p>After watching the film, Aamir Khan said, "8th May ko lag rahi hai <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em>. Bahut hi khubsoorat film hai, family film hai, ismein emotion hai, humour hai. Hassi bhi aaegi, aapke dil ko bhi chu legi yeh film, bhaut hi behtarin film hai."</p>.Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to maker her Bollywood debut with 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.<p>“Saare actors ne bahut acha kaam kia hai, Neetu ji ne toh, Sarathkumar ji ne bahut acha kaam kia hai, Kapil ne lajawab kaam kia hai," Aamir added.</p><p>However, his special shoutout to Riddhi Kapoor Sahani is garnering immense attention online. Talking about her debut performance, Aamir said, "Riddhima ki pheli movie hai… Ranbir se behtar kia hai, bahut maza aya mujhe. My very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best. Well done guys.”</p><p>Social media is buzzing after Aamir Khan’s surprising comparison between the Kapoor siblings, where he claimed that Riddhima’s debut performance in <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> actually outshone that of her brother, the powerhouse actor Ranbir Kapoor.</p>.Aamir Khan confirms '3 Idiots' sequel in works, says 'same characters' but '10 years later' .<p>With catchy and heart-touching songs and a story with humour and an emotional message, <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> stars Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Sadia Khateeb in key roles. The movie helmed by Ashish R Mohan promises a whirlwind of emotions, chaos and family drama.</p>.<p>Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The music is released via Warner Music India, and the movie is a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love. <em>Daadi Ki Shaadi</em> is all set to release in the theaters on 8th May 2026.</p>