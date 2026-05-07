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'Ranbir se behtar kiya hai': Aamir praises Riddhima at 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' special screening

Social media is buzzing after Aamir Khan’s surprising comparison between the Kapoor siblings, where he claimed that Riddhima’s debut performance actually outshone that of her brother, Ranbir.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:38 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAamir KhanRanbir KapoorTrendingFilmyzilla

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