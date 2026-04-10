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Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram name newborn daughter 'Nyomica', post adorable first pic

The couple chose the name Nyomica for their daughter, which is inspired by its powerful translation—divine grace and a freedom as boundless as the sky.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:31 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingrandeep hoodaFilmyzilla

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