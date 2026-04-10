<p>Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who became proud parents to a baby girl in March, have named their daughter Nyomica Hooda. By sharing her name on social media, the couple officially introduced their newborn daughter to the world. The announcement coincides with the baby's first month, a moment the couple described with immense pride and joy.</p><p>Randeep took to his Instagram handle to reveal the name of her baby girl on Friday. He posted a few photos capturing a tender moment as Lin played with their newborn.</p><p>Talking about handpicking the name, Randeep and Lin said, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing, most wonderfully, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents.”</p>.<p>The couple chose the name Nyomica for their daughter, which is inspired by its powerful translation—divine grace and a freedom as boundless as the sky. Well, it wasn't just the meaning that made it special, though; the name was lovingly sealed by the baby’s bua, Anjali Hooda.</p><p>On the work front, Randeep is running incredibly busy with high-profile projects, including the Hollywood project <em>Matchbox</em> alongside John Cena. Fans can also look forward to seeing him in the biographical drama <em>Eetha</em> with Shraddha Kapoor. Additionally, reports suggest that he is playing a key role in <em>Operation Khukri</em> and an untitled social drama by Anjit Bhatnagar, both expected to hit screens around 2026.</p>