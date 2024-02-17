'Shakhahaari' movie review: Rangayana Raghu shines in unusual thriller

The recent box office success of Kannada cinema at the pan-India level has emboldened filmmakers to integrate unorthodox elements into mainstream commercial cinema. Sandeep Sunkad’s ‘Shakhahaari’ is the latest entrant to this list.
Subramanya alias Subbanna (Rangayana Raghu) is a good-natured, middle-aged bachelor immersed in running his small hotel. He lives alone but is constantly pestered by his step-brother. Scarred by an unsuccessful relationship when he was younger, Subbanna is reconciled to life-long bachelorhood.
His sedate life is turned upside down when Vijay (Vinay Jarimalli), a BSF jawan accused of murdering his wife, escapes police custody and seeks shelter at his residence. Police furiously look for Vijay, while Subbanna struggles to shield him from public gaze. Things turn intense as the local SI (Gopalakrishna Deshpande) hastens the chase in light of crucial revelations.
The venture is praiseworthy for being daringly creative. The storyline is challenging and has too many points to deal with but a few gaping holes compromise the plot. Set in the coast, greater efforts were required, especially from the lead cast, to deliver the coastal lingo convincingly.
Veteran Rangayana Raghu is brilliant in a nuanced role demanding wholesome acting. He seamlessly traverses through varied emotions. Typecast as a comedian and largely given stereotypical roles with scant regard for his talents, Raghu's recent performances are changing the established notion. After powerful performances in 'Tagaru Palya' and 'Ranga Samudra',' Shakahari' succeeds in extracting the maximum out of him. It might herald a change into more deeper roles in the days to come. Deshpande is also convincing in another pivotal role while Vinay perfectly plays the archetypal jilted lover.
Despite its flaws, ‘Shakhahaari’ is worth a watch for its creative plot carried effectively on Raghu’s able shoulders.