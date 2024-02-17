'Shakhahaari' movie review: Rangayana Raghu shines in unusual thriller

Veteran Rangayana Raghu is brilliant in a nuanced role demanding wholesome acting. He seamlessly traverses through varied emotions. Typecast as a comedian and largely given stereotypical roles with scant regard for his talents, Raghu's recent performances are changing the established notion. After powerful performances in 'Tagaru Palya' and 'Ranga Samudra',' Shakahari' succeeds in extracting the maximum out of him. It might herald a change into more deeper roles in the days to come. Deshpande is also convincing in another pivotal role while Vinay perfectly plays the archetypal jilted lover.