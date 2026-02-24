Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rangayana Raghu's next: A serious role in 'Devi Mahatme'

It is ‘Maryade Prashne’ director Nagaraja Somayaji’s second feature. Shooting will begin on March 2
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 11:39 IST
Entertainment NewsKarnatakaRangayana Raghu

Follow us on :

Follow Us