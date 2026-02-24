<p>Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu will play the lead in Nagaraja Somayaji’s upcoming comedy thriller, <em>Devi Mahatme</em>. Set in Kundapura, the film explores village life, Somayaji tells DH. He examined Bengaluru’s class divide in his debut feature, ‘Maryade Prashne’ (2024).</p><p>Although the film is named after a popular Yakshagana performance, Somayaji, who is more keen on exploring life as it is, says, “We are not trying to show the culture of coastal Karnataka, but the everyday experiences and struggles that shape the lives of the people there."</p><p>Raghu will portray Shankaranna, a person who believes that even the smallest problems can have a big impact on the future. "He is a forward-thinking and futuristic character," Somayaji adds.</p>.Rangayana to stage all-women play 'Omme Hennagu' on Booker Prize stories.<p>Unlike most of Raghu’s roles, which carry a comic touch, Shankaranna is serious, though other characters in the film are humorous.</p><p>Inspired by real-life incidents and set in 2002, the film is currently in pre-production, with shooting scheduled to begin on March 2. </p><p>The cast also includes Nagendra Shah, Sundar Veena, P D Satish Chandra, Prathima Naik, Aditya Shetty, and Pallavi.</p><p>The technical crew features cinematographer S K Rao, known for ‘Tagaru Palya’ and ‘Monsoon Raga’, and music director Prasad K Shetty.</p><p>Gandhi Rajan, one of the investors of 'Maryade Prashne', is producing the film.</p>