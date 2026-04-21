<p>Filmmaker Shwetha is all set to bring the life of Kittur Rani Chennamma to the big screen. Just when the world grapples with the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), this project from the Kannada film industry is garnering immense praise from insiders and the audience. </p><p>This completely AI-driven project will bring the life of the legendary warrior from Karnataka to the silver screen.</p><p>The project has sparked immense curiosity due to its usage of new technology in its production process.</p>.'It will replace all of us quite quickly': Rana Daggubati's bold AI takeover prediction at AI Impact Summit 2026.<p>Recently, the makers of Rani Chennamma impressed everyone with a spectacular teaser offering a peek into how this historical epic has been reimagined for the future.</p><p>Releasing the teaser, the makers wrote, “The Queen Rises… Kittur Roars.”</p>.<p>Filmmaker Shwetha Shetty is leading the project and is backed by producer Latha Jaiprakash. With the help of cutting-edge AI technology, the makers are trying to give a fresh life to India's rich history and heritage. </p><p>From the massive battle scenes to the fine character details, the makers are making sure that the film stands as a stepping stone to the KFI's bold take on innovation.</p>.AI is rewiring the world's most prolific Bollywood industry.<p>About other key technicians, Sanjeev Reddy is looking after the editing work, while Srihari has been appointed to compose the music for this project. The songs for this project are penned by Shivananje Gowda and Dr V Nagendra Prasad.</p>