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Rani Chennamma marks Kannada film industry’s bold push into AI era

Just when the world grapples with the advancement of artificial intelligence, this project from the Kannada film industry is garnering immense praise from insiders and the audience.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:09 IST
Entertainment NewsArtificial IntelligenceKannada Film IndustryTrendingAI TechKFI

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