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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first appearance after announcing second pregnancy

Fans also couldn't help but notice Ranveer’s protective side as he carefully escorted the mom-to-be through the terminal.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:24 IST
Entertainment NewsDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghpregnancyTrendingFilmyzilla

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