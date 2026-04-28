<p>Bollywood’s favourite pair, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepika-padukone">Deepika Padukone</a>, have made their very first public appearance since announcing they are expecting their second child. The couple was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday morning, looking effortlessly stylish. </p><p>While Deepika opted for a comfortable, oversized denim look to keep things low-key, Ranveer kept things understated and was seen in a white t-shirt and baggy denims. Fans also couldn't help but notice Ranveer’s protective side as he carefully escorted the mom-to-be through the terminal.</p>.Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with cute pic.<p>Visuals of the duo are going viral on social media and are drawing significant attention from 'DeepVeer' fans. While the couple’s official destination remains a closely guarded secret, the internet is already convinced they’ve jetted off for a "babymoon".</p><p>In their usual friendly airport appearance, Deepika and Ranveer made a quick, low-profile entry into the Mumbai airport and didn’t greet or pose for the photographers.</p>.'Dhurandhar' breaking records, Ranveer Singh celebrates film's success with a dosa date with family.<p>It appears that with the second baby, Deepika and Ranveer are shifting their focus toward a much more guarded and private chapter of their lives.</p><p>On April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple took to social media and shared the heartwarming news with their fans. </p>.<p>The couple announced the pregnancy news on Instagram with an adorable picture of their daughter Dua. In the image shared by the couple, Dua Padukone Singh was seen holding a pregnancy test kit, adding an emotional and joyful touch that impressed fans. In the caption, the couple kept it simple and added only evil eye emojis.</p>.<p>The DeepVeer story has come full circle. Long before they were expecting their second child, the power couple began their parenting journey on September 8, 2024, with the birth of their daughter, Dua. In 2018, the couple sealed their relationship after six years of dating.</p>