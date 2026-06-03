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Ranveer Singh didn't take hefty fees for 'Dhurandhar'; here's why

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar created a massive storm at the global box office. However, as per new reports, the actor didn't charge a hefty upfront fees. Instead, he opted for a profit-sharing model.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:02 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghBollywood filmTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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