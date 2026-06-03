<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh's</a> <em>Dhurandhar</em> created a massive storm at the global box office.</p><p>The two-part blockbuster series became not only a topic of controversy but invited major appreciation as well.</p><p>Now, another interesting detail about Ranveer's involvement in the project is grabbing all the attention.</p><p>As per reports, instead of taking an upfront hefty fees for the project, Ranveer chose the profit-sharing option.</p>.Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid 'Don 3' row, says success comes with enemies.<p>Recently, in an interview with ET Digital, Jyoti Deshpande, who co-produced the franchise under Jio Studios, revealed that both Ranveer and director Aditya Dhar opted for a risk-sharing model and took only small fixed fee.</p><p>"In Dhurandhar, Ranveer came with a smaller fixed fee and a backend deal, and therefore benefited from that arrangement. The same was true for Aditya, who also came in with a smaller fixed fee and a backend. He ended up making a significant upside along with us. That’s how you distribute both the risk and the reward," Jyoti said.</p>.New OTT releases: 'Maa Behen', 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', 'Patriot', 'Gullak' Season 5 & more to watch this week.<p>Jyoti also revealed that the production cost for Dhurandhar was also doubled.</p><p>She said, "On Dhurandhar, we went all in. The film ended up being made for almost double the amount we had initially set out to spend. Of course, we eventually ended up with a two-part film, so it became a journey. In the end, all of us went laughing to the bank."</p><p>Aditya Dhar's superhit franchise has reportedly become the first Indian film series to cross the Rs 3,100 crore mark globally.</p><p>The duology comprises <em>Dhurandhar</em> which was released on December 5, 2025 and <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge </em>which was released on March 19.</p><p>The franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.</p>