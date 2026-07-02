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Ranveer Singh drops special video for Japanese fans ahead of 'Operation Dhurandhar' release

The spy thriller will be released under the title Operation Dhurandhar in Japanese theatres and is scheduled for a grand premiere on July 10, 2026.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:39 IST
Entertainment NewsJapanRanveer SinghTrendingSanjay DuttArjun RampalAditya DharMadhavanFilmyzilla

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