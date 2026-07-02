Ranveer Singh drops special video for Japanese fans ahead of 'Operation Dhurandhar' release

<p>After crushing box office records and winning over audiences worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar</em> is finally making its way to Japan this July. Ahead of its release, the film's star, Ranveer Singh, has sent out a special message to his fans in Japan. </p><p>The spy-thriller will be released under the title <em>Operation Dhurandhar</em> in Japanese theatres and is scheduled for a grand premiere on July 10, 2026.</p>.<p>Taking to social media, Ranveer Singh expressed immense excitement about bringing the high-octane spy saga to a brand-new market. In his message, the actor called Dhurandhar an "immersive cinematic spectacle," praising the movie's intense dramatic scale, emotional core and ground-breaking action.</p><p>Further celebrating the release, Jio Studios dropped a brand-new poster for the film and wrote: "It's time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026."</p>.<p>Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first instalment of <em>Dhurandhar</em> hit domestic screens in December 2025 and emerged as an unprecedented cultural phenomenon. Along with its sequel, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> (which ruled the box office in March 2026), the spy duology scripted history by becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore milestone worldwide.</p><p>Over the years, Japan has emerged as an incredibly enthusiastic and lucrative hub for massive Indian film releases. Because of this growing fandom, launching the movie there is being celebrated as a brilliant move by the producers.</p>.<p><em>Dhurandhar</em> is a gritty counter-terrorism thriller about a high-stakes undercover mission. The plot follows an Indian spy who adopts a sophisticated alias to successfully embed himself within a powerful criminal network. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles.</p><p>Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, <em>Operation Dhurandhar</em> arrives in Japanese theaters next week. With its trademark mix of high-octane action and deep, gripping storytelling, the film is perfectly poised to thrill audiences.</p>