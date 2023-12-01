Ranveer Singh, Johnny Depp share a special moment at Red Sea International Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival witnessed a magical moment when Indian actor Ranveer Singh received the prestigious Yusr Award. Adding an extra layer of stardust to this already glittering occasion was the presence of none other than Hollywood's own Master of Transformation, Johnny Depp.

Ranveer Singh, often hailed as the 'Master of Transformation' in Bollywood for his chameleon-like ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, found himself in the spotlight at the Red Sea International Film Festival. As he took the stage to accept the coveted Yusr Award, Hollywood actor Sharon Stone, who presented him with the honour, showered him with praise for his exceptional talent and contribution to the world of cinema.

What made this moment even more special was the presence of Johnny Depp, an actor revered globally for his own transformative performances spanning decades. As Singh stood on the stage, visibly moved by the honour, he took a moment to express his admiration for the Hollywood icon.