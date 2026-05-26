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Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after 'Kantara' mimicry row

The visit comes after the Karnataka High Court accepted Ranveer's unconditional apology in the Kantara mimicry case.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:51 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghMysuruTrendingChamundeshwari temple

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