Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru after 'Kantara' mimicry row

<p>A day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperative directive against Ranveer Singh and urged the industry to not work with him, he was seen offering prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.</p><p>The <em>Dhurandhar</em> actor visited the temple on the morning of Tuesday (May 26).</p><p>The visit comes after the Karnataka High Court accepted Ranveer's unconditional apology in the <em>Kantara</em> mimicry case.</p><p>"He visited the temple around 7.30 am," M J Roopa, secretary of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, said, as quoted by <em>The Times of India.</em></p>.Ranveer Singh issues statement after FWICE ban over 'Don 3' fallout with Farhan Akhtar.<p>Back in April, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kantara-mimicry-issue-actor-ranveer-singh-to-apologise-go-to-chamundi-hill-3943325">Ranveer filed an affidavit</a> apologising and informing the Karnataka High Court about his visit to Chamundi Hills.</p><p>The controversy started with Ranveer's alleged remarks on a divine character from the film <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>.</p><p>Ranveer was accused of calling 'Chavundi Daiva', a deity of coastal Karnataka, a ghost during the Filmfare Award ceremony in Goa last year. He was also accused of mimicking the sacred Daiva possession scene from the film.</p>.'Kantara' mimicry issue: Actor Ranveer Singh to apologise, go to Chamundi hill.<p><strong>Ranveer issues official statement after FWICE calls for ban</strong></p><p>Ranveer has also issued a statement after the FWICE called for a ban on him amid <em>Don 3</em> fallout with Farhan Akhtar. The controversy began after Ranveer reportedly abruptly exited the project after the success of Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar</em>.</p><p>In the statement, Ranveer wished the franchise success and choose to stay silent on the feud.</p>