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Ranveer Singh plays super dad as Deepika shoots for 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan

The viral clip shows Ranveer Singh cradling his daughter, Dua, while watching from the sidelines as Deepika and SRK film a musical number.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 13:00 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneSouth AfricaRanveer SinghTrendingFilmyzilla

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