<p>Makers of the film King seem to be struggling to maintain privacy in South Africa, as numerous leaks have made it to the internet. This seems to be a major challenge for the makers, as several pieces of footage from the shooting location are buzzing on social media. </p><p>Of all the leaked clips, one particular video has captured the public's attention as it features Deepika’s ‘family' on set. The viral clip shows Ranveer Singh cradling his daughter, Dua, while watching from the sidelines as Deepika and SRK film a musical number.</p>.Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first appearance after announcing second pregnancy.<p>The actor’s display of genuine support and protection is fetching him immense praise as it highlights a compassionate side of the Dhurandhar star that the audience is now celebrating.</p>.<p>An insider within the vendor's team said, “It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer and Deepika are to each other. While Deepika Padukone has been busy shooting for King South Africa, even after groundbreaking success and putting together Pralay, he is spending time with his little Dua while Mommy is filming, taking care of her."</p><p>"He’s being present and hands-on. Dua has been his lucky charm, with 3 Ds (Deepika, Dua, and Dhurandhar) changing his life. There are still a few days of shooting left, but after giving Dhurandhar, Ranveer has chosen to be away from the spotlight, which is surprising,” the source further added.</p><p>Ever since the arrival of Dua, those around Ranveer have noticed a shift not just in priorities, but in perspective. The success of the Dhurandhar franchise, his evolving personal life with Deepika Padukone, and now fatherhood seem to be aligning in a way that feels almost symbolic. Three “Ds”—Deepika, Dua, and Dhurandhar—have become defining pillars of this phase. In fact, Dhurandhar also used to fly back for just hours to meet his wife and daughter.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s scenes from 'King' leaked from South Africa.<p>While Deepika continues to shoot in Cape Town, the two were spotted at the airport together leaving back home. While he continues to work, his priorities have changed, as the power couple is fully immersed in welcoming their second baby.</p><p>With the couple also expecting their second child, this phase feels even more special. Beyond the hits and the history-making, Ranveer is completely immersed in his family and prefers quality moments with family over other commitments.</p>