Ranveer Singh removes wedding pics, leaves fans puzzled about marriage

In a move that has set tongues wagging across social media platforms, Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh has recently grabbed headlines by taking his wedding pictures down from his Instagram account. However, it is unclear whether Ranveer has permanently deleted the photos from his social media account or just archived them. The unexpected decision has triggered a flurry of speculation and gossip, leading fans and media outlets alike to question the status of his marriage with actress Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer taking down all traces of his wedding pictures from his official Instagram account has sparked speculation about the state of his marriage. In 2021, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos from her Instagram account. She hid all her posts and hinted at starting afresh on Instagram. The move has left fans puzzled and eager for answers, with many taking to social media to express their concerns and theories about the significance of this decision.

While, a few fans fueled rumors of trouble in paradise, many have speculated that this could be a strategic decision to maintain privacy and keep their personal lives away. Others have raised concerns about the couple's relationship, citing previous instances of celebrity marriages crumbling under the pressures of fame and scrutiny.

Well, nothing is to worry, everything going smooth and strong, a souce close to couple said. The couple are very much steady in their relationship and they’re just back from their BabyMoon. Apart from their busy work commitments, DeepVeer are very excited about the arrival of their bundle of joy and are eagerly awaiting their first child's arrival.