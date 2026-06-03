<p>A week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a>, the <em>Dhurandhar</em> actor has sent a legal notice to the film body.</p><p>FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed to<em> India Today </em>that the film body has received a legal notice by the film star.</p><p>A report by the media outlet further mentions that FWICE will conduct a press conference later today in Mumbai to address the matter.</p><p>FWICE had issued the non-cooperation directive after Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment lodged a complaint against Ranveer this year.</p><p>The controversy began when Ranveer allegedly had a fallout with Farhan and Excel Entertainment following his abrupt exit from <em>Don 3</em> and ongoing dispute with Farhan.</p>.Producer TP Aggarwal drags FWICE to court over Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' Row.<p>FWICE had also stated that it had issued multiple communications to Ranveer Singh requesting his personal appearance before the federation to present his version of events and facilitate an amicable resolution.</p><p>However, according to the federation, the actor responded after three reminders, stating that FWICE was not the appropriate forum to adjudicate the matter and that the dispute was contractual in nature and therefore subject to legal processes. </p><p>Following which the film body had issued NCD, which many thought was a ban.</p><p>"Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh," FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president BN Tiwari, honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav said in a joint statement.</p>.Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid 'Don 3' row, says success comes with enemies.<p>Soon after FWICE'S NCD, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson also issued a statement surrounding the controversy.</p><p>The statement read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.</p><p>"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the statement added.</p>.Ram Gopal Varma fires back at Ranveer Singh Ban, calls FWICE action a ‘Big Fat Joke’.<p>Several reports claimed that following Ranveer's sudden exit after <em>Dhurandhar's</em> stellar success, Excel Entertainment sought compensation of around Rs 40-45 crore, citing losses incurred during the film's development process given that the film was already at an advanced pre-production stage.</p><p>Following the FWICE's action of a reported ban, several celebrities, including Ram Gopal Varma and Kangana Ranaut, have fired back at the film body, standing in solidarity with the actor.</p>