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Ranveer Singh sues FWICE over non-cooperation directive issued against him amid 'Don 3' row

A week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperative directive against Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar actor has sent a legal notice to the film body.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 05:43 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 05:43 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghControversyTrendingbanFilmyzilla

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