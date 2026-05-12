<p>After giving two back-to-back blockbusters, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a>, who is still basking in the success of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, is reportedly set to transform into a different avatar for a grand mythological saga.</p><p>If reports are to be believed Ranveer is set to play a character inspired by Lord Shiva. The film series is said to be an adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s Shiva trilogy, <em>The</em> <em>Immortals of Meluha</em> series.</p><p>A source close to <em>Pinkvilla</em> has revealed that Ranveer has acquired rights to the series to a hefty sum under his production banner Maa Kasam Films. The adaptation is currently in the writing stage.</p><p>"Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028," the publication reported quoting a source.</p><p>While Ranveer will be headlining the series, the remaining cast is yet to be finalised. "The director will only be locked once the script work reaches a certain stage. Right now, the focus is entirely on developing the material,” the source added.</p>.Baloch are not religious extremists: Activist Mir Yar Baloch on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar'.<p>Amish Tripathi’s Shiva trilogy is a bestseller and since its release has become the fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history, with 2.5 million print copies.</p><p>Meanwhile, Ranveer is also expected to reunite with Aditya Dhar for a yet-untitled project which will go on the floors in March 2027.</p><p>Interestingly, Ranveer-Aditya's <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has crossed Rs 1700 crore at the box office becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film surpassing <em>Baahubali 2: The Conclusion</em>. Aamir Khan's <em>Dangal</em> rules the first spot.</p>