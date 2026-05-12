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Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in trilogy adapted from Amish Tripathi’s 'The Immortals of Meluha'

Reportedly, Ranveer is set to play a character inspired by Lord Shiva. The film series is said to be an adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s Shiva trilogy, The Immortals of Meluha series.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:31 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghBollywood filmLord ShivaTrendingFilmyzilla

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