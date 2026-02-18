Ranveer Singh’s best scenes in 'Dhurandhar': 5 Moments that will stay with you

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge all set to release a month later, the Hamza fever has dominated the nation for months now. What began as a theatrical phenomenon also transformed into an at-home obsession, with viewers revisiting key scenes and discovering new layers in Ranveer Singh’s performance. Social media is once again flooded with clips, stills, and reactions—all centered on one constant: Ranveer Singh’s commanding screen presence. With Ranveer set to take over once again with Part 2, these moments have only grown more iconic with time as the audience sits with bated breath to see his characters unfold when he takes over Lyari.