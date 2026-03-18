<p>With less than six hours to go until <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em> hits the big screen, the hype for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is at its peak. However, that excitement is met with a bittersweet update for Indian fans. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> starrer espionage drama has reportedly undergone 21 modifications as per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), trimming nearly six minutes off the runtime compared to its global version.</p><p>The CBFC’s last-minute edits have sparked widespread disappointment among domestic fans, many of whom argue that censoring an ‘A’-rated film is redundant. Many feel that the board’s interference will ultimately disrupt the "shock and awe" factor that made the first film a blockbuster.</p>.Ranveer Singh’s best scenes in 'Dhurandhar': 5 Moments that will stay with you.<p>The CBFC officials suggested 21 total changes, but the most significant involve four major visual trims to extreme violence. These include the reduction of gory visuals showing an eye being smashed, a beheading and fatal head-crushing sequences utilizing hammers and cement blocks, effectively softening the film's most controversial action beats.</p>.Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' returns to theatres a week ahead of its sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p>The report further states that the dates of demonetisation in the subtitles have been corrected and "Lahore" has been replaced with "Delhi" in the information text.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the makers have submitted an official permission letter to the CBFC for using the Prime Minister references and news footage in the sequel.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tickets: Ranveer Singh's film opens for pre-booking now!.<p><em>Dhurandhar 2</em> will arrive in the Indian theaters with a locked runtime of 3h 49m 36s, significantly shorter than the nearly 4-hour global version. While the original submission was nearly 3 hours and 51 minutes, the CBFC’s mandated 1.3 minutes of additional trims means Indian viewers will see a version that is roughly 6 minutes shorter than the 3-hour 55-minute international cut.</p>.<p>About <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em></p><p>Aditya Dhar returns to the director's chair for <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the final chapter in his acclaimed espionage duology. Produced by the trio of Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film picks up directly where the 2025 original left off. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the cast is bolstered by veterans Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, promising a cinematic event filled with secret appearances.</p>