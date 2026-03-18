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Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' gets 21 modifications by CBFC, fans fear ‘shock factor’ will be lost

The CBFC’s last-minute edits have sparked widespread disappointment among domestic fans, many of whom argue that censoring an ‘A’-rated film is redundant.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:49 IST
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Detailed breakdown of the major changes:

Detailed breakdown of the major changes:

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 18 March 2026, 08:49 IST
Entertainment NewsCensor BoardRanveer SinghCBFCTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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