Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release set for June 4 on JioHotstar
Ahead of the film’s premiere, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments and insights into the making of the film.
Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards