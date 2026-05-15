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Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release set for June 4 on JioHotstar

Ahead of the film’s premiere, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments and insights into the making of the film.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:48 IST
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Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards
said director Aditya Dhar
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:48 IST
Entertainment NewsOTT platformRanveer SinghJioHotstarTrendingAditya Dhar

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