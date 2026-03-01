<p>With the Ranveer Singh starrer <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dhurandhar">Dhurandhar: The Revenge</a></em> set to release this month, the hype surrounding the movie is gaining momentum. </p><p>In a major development, recent social media buzz suggests that the espionage drama may feature a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, a big and bold move from Aditya Dhar that has become a major talking point in the industry. </p><p>This near four-hour duration has divided the audience, with some fearing the length might play spoilsport in its success. Many are betting on Aditya Dhar’s track record. </p>.Dhurandhar: The Revenge | Blood-soaked Ranveer Singh signals a darker new era.<p>Having silenced critics with the first instalment, expectations are sky-high that Aditya will once again elevate the standard for big-budget cinema with the sequel.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> will narrate the transformation of Ranveer Singh as Hamza and his backstory as Jaskirat. </p><p>The anticipation is now sky-high for <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, where he promises to take the intensity, scale, and swagger several notches higher.</p><p>Earlier, the teaser of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> was received well by the audience, with Ranveer Singh living up to fans' expectations. He stole the show completely with his dual show as Hamza and Jaskirat. </p><p><em>Dhurandhar 2</em> has been generating massive noise ever since its announcement, and the recently released teaser further elevated the craze for the movie.</p><p>Released with the hard-hitting tagline, “<em>Yeh Naya Hindustan Hai Yeh Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi Aur Maarega Bhi</em>," <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> was one of the most-streamed teasers in recent times, and the movie continues to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. </p><p>The <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> teaser made waves online and garnered millions of views online. The teaser gave a chilling peek into Ranveer’s intense transformation as Hamza.</p>.<p>With <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the expectations are sky-high. With the teaser giving an indication, Ranveer Singh is not just returning to raise the stakes; rather, he is rewriting the rules in the completely undisputed territory, where records are meant to be broken and benchmarks rewritten. </p><p>A titan-sized battle is brewing for March 19, 2026, as Ranveer Singh’s <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge</em> heads for a clash with Yash’s <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>. It’s a high-stakes gamble for both films as they compete for audience attention during the triple-festival weekend of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid.</p>