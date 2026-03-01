Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' to have a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes: Report

Having silenced critics with the first instalment, expectations are sky-high that Aditya will once again elevate the standard for big-budget cinema with the sequel.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 12:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 12:29 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingtoxicAditya DharFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us