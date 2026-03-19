Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' opens to strong response from audiences

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ