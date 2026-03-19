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Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' opens to strong response from audiences

The film released in theatres on the back of record advance bookings - over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 16:39 IST
EntertainmentRanveer SinghAditya Dhar

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