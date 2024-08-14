Ranvir Shorey addresses allegations of abuse; claims Pooja Bhatt's brother assaulted him

Ranvir Shorey who was close friends with Pooja Bhatt before entering into a romantic relationship has levelled some allegations against Pooja Bhatt's brother and Mahesh Bhatt in a recent interview, according to a report in News 18.

Shorey claimed that it was actually Bhatt's brother who assaulted him. He also alleged that Mahesh Bhatt, spurned false narratives against him in the media.

“At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, ‘Ok, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.’ The next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, and planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies,” Shorey told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

“Her brother was the one, who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that…In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25-year-old stories, I don’t want to get into them now,” he added.