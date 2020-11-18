Rapper Lil Wayne faces federal gun charge in Florida

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law

AFP
AFP, Miami,
  • Nov 18 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 09:16 ist

US rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year -- a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

The Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne -- who has a home in south Florida -- admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.

The five-time Grammy winner -- who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump -- is next due in court on December 11.

United States
Florida

