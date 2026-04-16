<p>Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is gearing up for her new project. According to reports, Thadani will be paired opposite Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, in a romantic drama tentatively titled <em>Lagan Laagi Re.</em></p><p>Variety India has reported that Vir is all set to make his acting debut on the big screen with Thadani.</p><p>The film is produced by Jay Shewakramani under his Northern Lights Films banner. </p><p>Directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, the film will reportedly go on floors in July 2026.</p><p>While not much is known about the film, reports suggest that it is a small-town love story set in today’s times.</p>.Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda reunite for Mohit Suri's romantic film.<p>While this is Vir's big-screen acting debut, it's his second acting project. He will also be starring in the upcoming series <em>Pritam Pedro, </em>a cybercrime thriller created by his father, Rajkumar Hirani, co-starring Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey.</p><p>Meanwhile, Thadani made her debut last year in Abhishek Kapoor's period film <em>Azaad</em>. While the film didn't do well at the box office, Thadani's song <em>Uyi Amma</em> from the film gained widespread recognition. With Thadani's groovy moves and a choreography by Bosco Martis, the song went viral on social media.</p><p>She will also be seen in action thriller <em>Laikey Laikaa</em> directed by Saurabh Gupta alongside Abhay Verma. The film is reportedly scheduled for a Summer 2026 release. </p><p>Thadani is also making her Telugu debut with <em>Srinivasa Mangapuram</em>, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film will release this year with an exact release date yet to be announced.</p>