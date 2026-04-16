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Rasha Thadani to star opposite Vir Hirani in romantic film 'Lagan Laagi Re': report

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will be paired opposite Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, in a romantic drama tentatively titled 'Lagan Laagi Re'. Filming to begin in July.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:35 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmRaveena TandonTrendingRajkumar HiraniNew film

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