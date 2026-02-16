<p>Fans of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda </a>have got another reason to celebrate. Well, popular Pan-Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot at the end of this month. After years of keeping their relationship a very private affair, the couple is now all set to take their relationship to the next level. Their wedding invite has been leaked and is doing the rounds on social media, and it seems like the couple is heading for a new beginning.</p><p>The wedding reception invite of Rashmika and Vijay was shared on social media. The invite reads “With the blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”</p><p>The invite also read, "As we begin this new chapter – celebrating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."</p><p>“We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.”</p><p>Going by the invite, it suggests that the couple are going to tie the knot in a very closely guarded ceremony. Our sources suggest that the couple will be tying the knot in a plush hotel in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony is said to be extremely private, with only family, relatives and close friends present there.</p><p>The wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception reportedly organized at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.</p><p>On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for the AA22xA6 movie. Reports suggest that she plays the main antagonist in the film. While Vijay is busy with Ranabaali (VD14), directed by Rahul Sankrityan and scheduled for September 11, 2026, release.</p>