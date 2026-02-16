Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to get married this month-end, wedding invite leaked online

Their wedding invite has been leaked and is doing the rounds on social media, and it seems like the couple is heading for a new beginning.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:56 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us