<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a>, who recently tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. </p><p>To mark the special occasion, the production team of Rashmika's upcoming film <em>Mysaa </em>has released a new poster wishing the actor a 'happy birthday'.</p><p>The new black-and-white poster shows Rashmika in a never-seen-before look. The otherwise glamorous actor has transformed into a rugged, battle-worn character with blood on her nose and several visible cuts on her face.</p><p>This is Rashmika's first full-fledged action outing.</p><p>The intense look gives a sneak-peek into Rashmika's warrior character that promises to deliver some high-octane drama.</p>.Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception looks decoded.<p>Rashmika's character in <em>Mysaa</em> looks like a welcome change as the actor was mostly known for her roles in rom-coms. </p><p>With lots of blood, gore and darkness, the poster definitely promises more action on Rashmika's part.</p><p><em>Mysaa, </em>which revolves around a tribal girl from the Gond community who fights for survival and revenge, is directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The cast also includes Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh.</p><p>While a specific release date is yet to be announced, the film is set for a 2026 release in several languages.</p>.'Crosses a line that can't be ignored': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to old audio involving her mother, threatens legal action.<p>On the personal front, Rashmika married Vijay on February 26, 2026, in an intimate celebration in Udaipur.</p><p>The couple then hosted a grand wedding reception on March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, which was attended by several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar and others.</p>