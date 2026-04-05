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Rashmika Mandanna debuts fierce look in new 'Mysaa' poster on her 30th birthday

The new black-and-white poster shows Rashmika in a never-seen-before look. The otherwise glamorous actor has transformed into a rugged, battle-worn character for her upcoming movie 'Mysaa'.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:53 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondaRashmika MandannabirthdayNew filmTrending Now

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