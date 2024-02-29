Rashmika Mandanna jets off to Tokyo to attend Crunchy Roll Anime Awards

Actress Rashmika is all set to script history by being the first popular personality from India to attend the prestigious Crunchy Roll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

While the world is set to spread wings in the West, Rashmika is all set to capture the East. With the immense success of her recent blockbuster Animal, Rashmika is not only making waves in the Indian film industry but is now venturing onto the global stage for Anime lovers.

The Pushpa actress aka Srivalli is not just attending the award but also will be presenting an award, marking a significant milestone in her career.