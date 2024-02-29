Rashmika Mandanna jets off to Tokyo to attend Crunchy Roll Anime Awards

Actress Rashmika is all set to script history by being the first popular personality from India to attend the prestigious Crunchy Roll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan.
While the world is set to spread wings in the West, Rashmika is all set to capture the East. With the immense success of her recent blockbuster Animal, Rashmika is not only making waves in the Indian film industry but is now venturing onto the global stage for Anime lovers.
The Pushpa actress aka Srivalli is not just attending the award but also will be presenting an award, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Rashmika’s excitement for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards is fueled by her genuine love for the popular anime series. She was snapped at Mumbai airport leaving for Tokyo yesterday and has time and again, consistently expressed her admiration for the art form.
By not only attending but also presenting and actively participating in the event, Rashmika is not only showcasing her talent but also highlighting the growing influence and appreciation for anime in India.
This recognition on an international platform solidifies her status as a versatile artist with a global appeal and Rashmika leaving for Tokyo has already build anticipation amongst her fans who are excited to witness her on the global platform.
While Rashmika gears up for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards, she is simultaneously also focused on her upcoming projects. The much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule is already generating buzz, and fans can look forward to her stellar performances in films like The Girlfriend, Chhaava, and Rainbow.
