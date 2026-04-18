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Rashmika Mandanna undergoes intense 8-Hour training for 'Mysaa' in Bangkok

From mastering hand-to-hand combat to perfecting high-speed stunt coordination, Rashmika is completely immersed in bringing a level of grit and authenticity to her role as a Gond warrior.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:44 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@rawindrapulle</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@rawindrapulle

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Published 18 April 2026, 12:44 IST
Entertainment NewsRashmika MandannaTrendingFilmyzilla

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