<p>As one of the industry's most sought-after stars, Rashmika Mandanna is officially back in action following her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. Without wasting much time, she has returned to the film sets and is reportedly putting her all into ensuring that her project turns out to be a massive success.</p><p>Rashmika, who has time and again impressed audiences with her dynamic performances, is reportedly undergoing rigorous training sessions to do justice to the character.</p>.<p>In <em>Mysaa</em>, Rashmika plays a bold and gritty avatar and has been training rigorously for eight hours every day. The actress has specially flown to Bangkok to undertake an intensive stunt and combat boot camp.</p><p>Insiders suggest that Rashmika is set to leave everyone stunned with her action avatar. Her preparation for <em>Mysaa</em> is nothing short of spectacular. She is currently enduring a gruelling eight-hour daily session and is pushing her physical limits under the guidance of world-class action experts.</p><p>From mastering hand-to-hand combat to perfecting high-speed stunt coordination, Rashmika is completely immersed in bringing a level of grit and authenticity to her role as a Gond warrior.</p><p>Meanwhile, the team will soon begin the 16-day Kerala schedule, where some crucial action sequences will be shot. International stunt choreographer Andy Long will be overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.</p><p>Director Rawindra Pulle took to his social media to share glimpses of Rashmika training rigorously with professionals in Thailand. Taking to Instagram story, he wrote: "A war written in scars... she is "the weapon @rashmika_mandanna"</p>.<p>Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika’s unforgettable performance.</p>