Rashmika Mandanna visits NGE office for 'Sikandar' look test, pics viral

Her visit has heightened the anticipation for Sikandar, a film where she shares the screen with Salman Khan. The buzz is strong, with fans excited to see her charisma and acting skills blend with Salman's iconic presence. Rashmika’s growing stardom and pan-India connect make her a valuable part of this big project.

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Sikandar stars Salman Khan in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie is currently in production, and fans are eagerly awaiting the dynamic pairing to bring this exciting project to life.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. This sequel continues the story from the successful 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, and sees Arjun reprising his role as the notorious sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj.