Rashmika Mandanna's 'Kubera' avatar is intriguing and thrilling

The national crush Rashmika Mandanna's first look from Sekhar Kammula’s much-anticipated movie Kubera was released over the weekend and is making waves on social media.

Sharing the first look from the film on social media, Rashmika wrote, Kubera and added a couple of heart emojis along with it. The first look shows Rashmika holding a suitcase against a forest backdrop.

The first look poster of Rashmika in Kubera is thrilling and intriguing as she is seen in an unusual and different avatar.