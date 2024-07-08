Rashmika Mandanna's 'Kubera' avatar is intriguing and thrilling

The national crush Rashmika Mandanna's first look from Sekhar Kammula’s much-anticipated movie Kubera was released over the weekend and is making waves on social media.
Sharing the first look from the film on social media, Rashmika wrote, Kubera and added a couple of heart emojis along with it. The first look shows Rashmika holding a suitcase against a forest backdrop.
The first look poster of Rashmika in Kubera is thrilling and intriguing as she is seen in an unusual and different avatar.
This look of Rashmika has generated a huge buzz among the audience. Reports suggest that she is playing an important role between both superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna.
With captivating visuals, the national-award-winning director Sekhar has interwoven different characters in this highly anticipated social drama.
Earlier in March, Dhanush's first look from the movie was released and went viral moments after its release.
The project went on floors in the second week of January with a movie puja in Hyderabad. The puja ceremony was graced by Dhanush, Sekhar, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat Narang, Jhanvi Narang and others.
Produced by Suniel and Puskur under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera is all set to hit theatres on 31 December 2024.
Published 08 July 2024, 08:37 IST