entertainment

Rashmika urges immediate action on her deepfake viral video; Bachchan demands legal action

The 'Animal' star took to social media and said 'I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.'
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 12:17 IST

Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as the 'national crush' due to her bubbly personality, has called for legal and stern action after her deepfake video went viral on social media.

The 'Animal' star took to social media and said "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online." (sic)

A modified video of the 'Pushpa' star is doing rounds on social media and has displeased many including celebs like Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, a woman with Rashmika's morphed face was seen entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

On the workfront, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next movie 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

