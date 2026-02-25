<p>The year's most anticipated nuptials are officially underway as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a> kick off their 'Virosh' wedding celebrations. The Udaipur airport is currently a whirlwind of activity, welcoming a steady stream of South Indian cinema’s biggest stars arriving to celebrate the couple's milestone. With inner circles and family already on-site, the stage is set for an unforgettable union.</p>.'The wedding of Virosh': Bride Rashmika Mandanna & groom Vijay Deverakonda reach wedding venue in Udaipur .<p>While fans are treated to glimpses of the three-day 'Virosh' gala via social media, <em>DH</em> has learnt that the three-day event is a masterpiece of personal curation. From decorations to the wedding ceremony, Vijay and Rashmika have meticulously curated every moment to ensure their big day is deeply personal and celebrates their love story. </p>.'The wedding of Virosh': Rashmika and Vijay confirm marriage in a heartfelt social media post.<p>An insider close to the couple reveals that the 'Virosh' wedding features a deeply personal theme, while the fans have got a taste of 'Virosh Premier League', there are many specially curated things that will take everyone by surprise. One such special surprise is the bridal-maids having a matching 'Virosh' motif. During the wedding festivities, the bridesmaids will be seen flaunting matching mehendi designs that are inspired by the couple's name. Vijay and Rashmika just raised the bar for squad goals with this personalisation that will be a tribute to their courtship and also serve as a stylish symbol of companionship.</p>.Virosh Wedding | Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Atlee to Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal: The high-profile guest list for Vijay-Rashmika’s Big Day.<p>Meanwhile, visuals of high-profile guests arriving for the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding in Udaipur are flooded on social media. The 'Virosh' wedding will be formalised in a traditional Hindu ceremony on February 26, 2026, before the couple hosts a glitzy reception in Hyderabad on March 4.</p>