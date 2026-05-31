<p>Days after firmly announcing his break from acting, Ravi Mohan has now entered the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with <em>Benz.</em></p><p>Earlier this month, Ravi Mohan, in a press conference held in Chennai, announced an emotional sabbatical from acting until his divorce with estranged wife Aarti Ravi was finalised. Ravi had also made some explosive claims about cyberbullying and harassment against Aarti.</p><p>Now, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a post shared on X, has announced that Ravi has entered the LCU.</p><p>Taking to X on Sunday (May 31), Lokesh wrote, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir."</p>.'My family': Khushbu Sundar shares photo with Aarti Ravi amid feud with Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis.<p>Raghava Lawrence, the film's lead, also welcomed Ravi and wrote, "Happy to welcome you onboard Brother @iam_RaviMohan #benz."</p>.<p>The welcome announcement left a few puzzled since it was just recently that Ravi announced his break. However, a few others came out in support of the actor and said this could be his big "comeback".</p><p><em>Benz</em> is the fourth film in the LCU which comprises <em>Kaithi</em> (2019) with Karthi, <em>Vikram</em> (2022) with Kamal Haasan and <em>Leo</em> (2023) with Vijay. While the first three films were directed by Lokesh, <em>Benz</em> is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.</p>.'Man can break what God creates': Keneeshaa Francis quits music, leaves Chennai amid separation rumours with Ravi Mohan.<p><strong>When did Ravi announce his sabbatical</strong></p><p>Sending shockwaves in the industry, Ravi announced his acting break in an emotional press conference on May 16. </p><p>The press conference was held after his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis announced her departure from Chennai and a break from music and social media.</p><p>"I will not act in films until my divorce is sorted," Ravi declared in the press conference.</p><p>Keneeshaa, who is a singer and spiritual healer, was subjected to intense social media scrutiny and trolling, following public speculation surrounding her close association with Ravi Mohan amidst his highly publicised divorce from Aarti.</p><p>While Keneeshaa had earlier rejected the claims of their relationship, Ravi, in the press conference, had hinted at their breakup, saying, "You have sent Keneeshaa away. I wish her a good life."</p><p>Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and announced their separation in September 2024.</p><p>Rumours of an alleged relationship between Ravi and Keneeshaa started the same year.</p>