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Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with 'Benz' days after announcing acting break amid divorce with Aarti Ravi

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a post on X welcoming Ravi Mohan to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with the film Benz.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:23 IST
Entertainment Newslokesh kanagarajdivorceControversyTrendingjayam raviFilmyzilla

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