<p>It was only recently that the <em>Dhurandhar</em> storm had subsided.</p><p>And now, there's already another storm waiting.</p><p>With <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> set for its digital debut on June 4, Netflix has another surprise treat for the audience.</p><p>The streaming giant has recently announced that a "raw and undekha" version of the spy thriller is set to release on May 22.</p><p>In an Instagram post shared on May 20, Netflix has announced that a special OTT cut of the first part of the instalment is set to release on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.</p>.'Not true': Amish Tripathi dismisses reports of Ranveer Singh acquiring 'The Immortals of Meluha' rights.<p>The caption of the post read, "Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix."</p><p>The announcement left many puzzled. While some seem excited to see the raw version, others were confused if the second part of the <em>Dhurandhar</em> franchise will also release on the platform.</p><p>A confused fan asked in the comment section of the post, "This is part 1 or part 2 ??"</p><p>A second quipped, "I am confused! Dhurandhar part 1 is already there on Netflix, what is this Raw and Undekha? Can anyone please explain!?"</p><p>A third chimed in and said, "Then what about JioStar coming on 4th June I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?"</p><p>While a fourth asked, "Why didn't they release this version at first ?"</p><p>A few others showed anticipation for the second part of the film, as a user commented, "Sir ple release Durandhar 2 quickly (sic)."</p><p>Another demanded, "But we wanted Part 2 on Netflix."</p>.Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first appearance after announcing second pregnancy.<p><em>Dhurandhar</em> released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, on the other hand, released on March 19 in theatres and is set for an OTT debut on June 4, 2026, on JioHotstar.</p><p>The second part of the Aditya Dhar directorial had earned over Rs 1700 crore globally surpassing <em>Baahubali 2</em> to become the second highest-grossing Indian film. Aamir Khan's <em>Dangal </em>still tops the first position.</p>