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'Raw and Undekha': Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to return to Netflix with new uncut version

In an Instagram post shared on May 20, Netflix has announced that a special OTT cut of the first part of the installment is set to release on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:47 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghBollywood filmNetflixHotstarTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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