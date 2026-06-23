RCB star Jacob Bethell and actress Aadhya Anand spark dating rumours online

<p>A social media trail has placed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru's </a>(RCB) young sensation Jacob Bethell and actress Aadhya Anand at the centre of growing online speculation, prompting curiosity among both cricket and entertainment followers.</p><p>Bethell, who impressed fans with his performances in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> and quickly became a popular figure among the RCB faithful, is now drawing attention for reasons beyond cricket. </p><p>The 22-year-old England all-rounder has been linked to actress Aadhya Anand after eagle-eyed fans noticed his consistent engagement with her social media posts.</p>.'Australia-Indian bilateral theme is seen in RCB's win': Former Australian PM Richard Marles.<p>The rumours gained momentum after photographs allegedly showing the duo spending time together surfaced on Reddit and other social platforms. While neither Bethell nor Aadhya has addressed the claims publicly, the online chatter has been enough to trigger widespread discussion among fans.</p><p> <strong>A rising actress with Kannada roots</strong></p><p>Though currently making waves in the Hindi digital entertainment space, Aadhya Anand has strong roots in Karnataka. The actress first gained recognition through Netflix's <em>Bombay Begums</em> before expanding her fan base with Amazon miniTV's youth drama <em>Crushed</em>.</p><p>Interestingly, Aadhya has previously spoken about her desire to work in Kannada cinema. During promotions for <em>Crushed</em>, she revealed that Kannada is her mother tongue and expressed interest in pursuing opportunities in the industry in the future.</p><p>Her artistic journey extends beyond mainstream web content. Trained in theatre in Singapore, Aadhya further refined her craft under noted acting mentors Anupam Kher and Atul Mongia. She has also appeared in several internationally showcased short films, earning attention for her performances at a young age.</p><p><strong>Social media clues trigger fan theories</strong></p><p>The speculation appears to have originated entirely from social media activity. Fans tracking Bethell's Instagram interactions noticed that the England cricketer regularly liked Aadhya's posts, leading to theories about a possible relationship.</p><p>The discussion intensified after an image believed to feature the two together began circulating online. While the authenticity and context of the photograph remain unverified, it has become a talking point among RCB supporters and entertainment followers alike.</p><p><strong>Silence keeps mystery alive</strong></p><p>At present, there has been no official confirmation from either side. As a result, the reports remain firmly in the realm of speculation.</p><p>Nevertheless, the possibility of a connection between one of England cricket's brightest young prospects and a rising actress with Kannada roots has generated considerable interest, particularly among Karnataka's cricket fans.</p><p>Whether the current buzz proves to be mere social media curiosity or develops into a confirmed story remains to be seen. For now, the conversation continues to thrive online, driven largely by fan observations and digital speculation.</p>