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RCB star Jacob Bethell and actress Aadhya Anand spark dating rumours online

The 22-year-old England all-rounder has been linked to actress Aadhya Anand after eagle-eyed fans noticed his consistent engagement with her social media posts.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:03 IST
Entertainment NewsRCBDatingTrendingTrending NowAadhya Anand

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