Ready for 'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 1? We look at five reasons behind the success of the series

It is no secret that Money Heist is a global phenomenon that enjoys a cult fan following as it features a stellar cast and an engaging storyline. While almost everyone is familiar with its legacy, not many know that the series was declared a 'failure' when it first aired in Spain on a popular TV channel. Things changed when it was acquired by Netflix and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' in no time. With the latest installment of Money Heist set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday (September 3), here is a look at five reasons why it beat the odds to emerge as a sensation.

Deft writing

Broadly speaking, a series with thriller elements can work only if it features layered characters. Breaking Bad is a case in point. It traced the journey of an out-of-luck teacher who transforms into a deadly drug kingpin following a series of events. Walter White's evolution from meek to dangerous was so subtle that it evoked strong reactions from fans. While some considered him to be a victim others felt that he had been 'the danger' all along.

This is exactly where Money Heist excelled as the writers managed to keep characters as morally ambiguous as possible. Berlin, for example, came across as a sadistic individual for the most part but transformed into a fan favourite when he 'sacrificed' his life to protect his friends.

Underdog tale

It is an open secret, as fans tend to cheer for reel underdogs. The character of Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, for instance, emerged as a fan favourite despite his vices as being vertically challenged. He was the quenessianal underdog, who had 'been on trial' all his life for being a 'dwarf'. Money Heist is a textbook example of an underdog saga as it revolves around what happens when people from underprivileged backgrounds unite to take on the system.

A 'punchy' affair

Each show. irrespective of the genre, needs to have punch dialogues to click with the audience. House MD, for example, registered because of unforgettable lines such as 'everybody lies' and 'more pain, more pills'. Money Heist followed the formula to the 'T' as it boasted of dialogues/phrases such as 'boom boom ciao 'and 'its vacation time', which made the action more memorable.

Twisted twists

Well-executed twists are widely regarded as the hallmark of a thriller. And this is exactly where Money Heist hit the right notes as it featured several unexpected moments-- right from Raquel's transformation to Lisbon to Angel's accident-- which left fans asking for more.

Nobody 'dies'

Money Heist is perhaps one of the few shows that have made intelligent use of flashback scenes to keep certain characters 'alive' despite their reel deaths. Berlin, for example, remained the mastermind behind the mastermind as brilliantly placed flashback sequences highlighted his equation with his brother The Professor as well his role in the attack on the bank of Spain. Similarly, the likes of Moscow and Oslo appeared in several episodes after their demise. So, in a way, no character truly 'exited' the show irrespective of his or her fate.