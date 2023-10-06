Real-life UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in '12th Fail'

An interesting trivia has come to light about director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming movie 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey.

For a critical role of a teacher in the film, Chopra has chosen a real-life UPSC coach and mentor, Vikas Divyakirti, who has guided countless students in their pursuit of clearing the coveted UPSC Civil Services exam - including the real Manoj Sharma, who’s life has inspired the film.

In the recently unveiled trailer of 12th Fail, Vikas Divyakirti makes an impactful appearance, delivering a profound message to UPSC students. He emphasises that a student’s journey should not end with getting a position in the civil services, but they should strive to bring meaning to that position.