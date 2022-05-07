'Realised what SRK goes through': Shah Rukh Khan's new lookalike on being mobbed

Shah Rukh Khan's new doppelganger is the internet's latest rage. The lookalike whose pictures are now viral on social media has shocked netizens with his uncanny resemblance to the superstar.

Ibrahim Qadri, who has over one lakh followers on Instagram, spoke about the attention he receives, often being mistaken with Shah Rukh owing to his looks.

Qadri's Instagram is filled with pictures that could make anyone easily mistake him for the real SRK.

Speaking to Official Humans of Bombay, Qadri spoke about how he once got mobbed as people thought he was the real Shah Rukh, and eventually he had to call the cops to be rescued.

He rued that while he enjoyed the attention, he realised how difficult it must be for the actor to handle his public life.

“I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar. I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK! And that’s when the madness began; after my friends & I watched Raees, everyone started mobbing me for selfies thinking the real SRK had made an appearance for the film’s premiere!"

"Then there was another incident when I went to watch KKR take on Gujarat Lions in the stadium; everyone took out their cameras & waved at me. People clapped & spoke SRK’s famous movie lines at me. I saw how much love people have for SRK, & for the 1st time, I felt like a Badshah; it was special! But very quickly, I also realized what SRK probably goes through daily; I got swamped & someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And after rescuing me, the cops asked, ‘SRK sir, ek (one) selfie?’

While Qadri is not the Bollywood superstar's only lookalike to have gathered this much attention, it is his almost twin-like appearance that makes it nearly impossible for others to differentiate between the two.