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Reality, now streaming in sci-fi

The narratives have moved from ‘end of the world’ to ‘we’ll get through this’, writes Taher Ahmed
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:26 IST
Entertainment NewsSci-fi

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