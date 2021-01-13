Recommendation to regularise 'left-lenient employees' in Kerala film body triggers row

Noted filmmaker Kamal has landed in an embarrassment for recommending to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government to regularise service of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy's four temporary employees, who have allegiance to the Left party.

Acadmey chairman Kamal wrote the letter to Kerala Cultural Affairs minister A K Balan a few months back. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala made public the letter the other day flaying the move. The embarrassing development took place at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan government is facing allegations of rampant backdoor appointments during the last months of the government.

With the letter triggering a row, Kamala said on Wednesday that what he meant was broader leftist ideologies and not lenience to any left political parties. There was a pro right wing trend in the cultural space, which need to be resisted. He said that he sent the letter as a personal one and not as the Academy chairpersons. He also added that he should have been more cautious while drafting the letter.

The four temporary employees recommended for regular appointments have been serving in senior posts like deputy director and programme manager in the academy. Kamal also highlighted their professional competency and services being rendered to the academy in the letter recommending their regularisation.

The Academy, which is an agency under Kerala government, has been carrying out various film promotional and education activities like the International Film Festival of Kerala.