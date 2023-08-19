Refreshing ‘cli-fi’ series set in Odisha

Hindi (SonyLiv)
The pre-release publicity for 'The Jengaburu Curse' marketed the limited series as India's first cli-fi (climate fiction). It also boasts of other firsts. This is the first web venture of critically acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda (of I Am Kalam fame). It is also perhaps the first OTT series set in Odisha, albeit in a fictional mountainous town called Jengaburu.
A crisply edited trailer hinted at a thriller that would have the underdogs take on the establishment, expose the hazards of bauxite mining, and look crony capitalism in the eye. The seven-episode series wants to do all this, and achieves it to an extent, but falls short mostly because of over-earnestness.
The story begins with Priyamvada (Faria Abdullah), a financial analyst based in London, arriving in Bhubaneswar after she learns that her father has gone missing. We are told that a few years earlier, he had been branded a Naxal and jailed for his vocal support of tribal rights. Priya, who grew up in Delhi, can’t even speak Odia. Incidentally, her father is called Swatantra Das — you can’t get more unsubtle than that! As Priya gets pulled deeper and deeper into the morass that is illegal mining, bodies pile up, corruption gets starker, and the plot, unfortunately, gets predictable.
There is IAS officer Dhruv (yes, another of those in-your-face names), played competently by Sudev Nair, and he is the pole star guiding Priya out of the depths she unwittingly finds herself in. He is also her ex and is driven by his own demons of guilt and regret.
In an attempt to tackle the complex problems of climate change and corruption, the screenplay gets heavy-handed and loses its emotional appeal. That said, it is refreshing to watch a series set in Odisha, a welcome detour from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the favourite locales of OTT producers.