Refreshing ‘cli-fi’ series set in Odisha

The story begins with Priyamvada (Faria Abdullah), a financial analyst based in London, arriving in Bhubaneswar after she learns that her father has gone missing. We are told that a few years earlier, he had been branded a Naxal and jailed for his vocal support of tribal rights. Priya, who grew up in Delhi, can’t even speak Odia. Incidentally, her father is called Swatantra Das — you can’t get more unsubtle than that! As Priya gets pulled deeper and deeper into the morass that is illegal mining, bodies pile up, corruption gets starker, and the plot, unfortunately, gets predictable.