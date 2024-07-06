Bob Marley: One Love Review: Reggae, rock and no rhythm

Bob Marley... adheres to the modern biopic formula, focusing on a pivotal chapter of the protagonist’s life rather than the full birth-to-death saga. It is set in 1976 amid Jamaica's civil war and London's creative buzz. It was during this time that Marley penned his iconic ‘Exodus’ album and orchestrated the One Love concert. The film hops through time like a reggae beat — with less rhythm. When crafting a film about reggae, one ought to delve deeply into its roots, not merely garnish the plate with them like a pickled side dish. Caught in a tangle of philosophical, political, and musical threads, the film bounces around a bit too much.