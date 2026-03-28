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Reimagining ragas on the piano

The music of the Anirudh Varma Collective has a wholesome feel. You can expect the stage to be filled with artistes playing both Indian and Western instruments.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 00:02 IST
MusicDelhi UniversitySpecialsmusic festivalpianoragas

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