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Rekha ignores fan for paparazzi? Viral video questions star's behaviour, triggers privacy concerns

In a video shared by an X user Amit Kumar Sindhi, Rekha is seen seemingly and allegedly ignoring a fan as she makes her way out from the airport.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:35 IST
Entertainment NewsRekhaTrendingBollywood actorFilmyzilla

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