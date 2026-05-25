<p>Rekha's enigmatic personality and elegance has continued to charm the audience for decades.</p><p>While the star has been at the centre of several controversies over the years, of late, she has maintained a low-profile.</p><p>However, a video going viral on X has brought Madame X under intense public scrutiny.</p><p>In a video shared by an X user Amit Kumar Sindhi, Rekha is seen seemingly ignoring a fan as she makes her way out from the airport.</p><p>The user alleged that Rekha ignored her fan who has been waiting at the airport for six hours just to catch a glimpse of the star. Instead, Rekha rushed to get clicked by the paparazzi.</p><p>However, in the video, it's unclear if Rekha stopped to pose for the paparazzi as alleged in the post or if she continued walking past by.</p>.<p>The video was shared alongside the caption, "Just look at Rekha here A fan waited 6 hours just to meet her, and she still ignored her to go pose for the paparazzi instead I still don’t understand why people are so obsessed with Bollywood celebs when most of them don’t even value their fans."</p><p>As soon as the video went viral, fans started questioning the veteran actor's behaviour.</p><p>Some even blamed the public for chasing stars despite getting disrespected in return.</p><p>A user wrote, "Stupid people. Is Rekha paying her bills why she is so obsessed. The photographer are all paid by bollywood stars."</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/RaghuR812/status/2058771619741593866">wrote</a>, "Its good lesson for fools call themselves as fans, This guys are film industries employees.our Heros are our army, IAF, NAVVY, ITBP, BSF, CRPF, NSF, NDRF, ISRO, DRDO, to more). This idiots so called fans shuld know they are working in film industries like others work in pvt co."</p><p>A third said, "The fan is an idiot. Stop heroworshipping celebs."</p>.'Don't belittle Rajmohan': Krishna asks Vishal to give Egmore MLA a 'chance' after CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry.<p>However, some questioned the authenticity of the video and the facts stated.</p><p>A fan wrote, "How you know fans was waiting for 6 hours you were also waiting??" </p><p>A few others came at Rekha's defense and said that the actor has all the rights to protect her privacy. </p><p>A fan wrote, "She’s well within her right to say no to unwanted advances or these crazy fans literally barging into their personal space. She’s a celebrity but that doesn’t mean you have the right to click pic without their consent."</p><p>Another commented, "I’d probably push a stranger who comes rushing to me as well. It’s really not her fault that some idiot waited for her for 6 hours. We need to stop taking cine stars so seriously."</p><p>A third said, "I think we should all acknowledge personal space and also we should behave or understand that acting is another job or profession; nothing else."</p><p>Calling the behaviour creepy, a fourth said, "Why is she oblige to click with anyone who waits for her? Would you? Would I? It’s creepy."</p>.'Ho gaya abhi?': Alia Bhatt snaps at paparazzi after being mobbed at Cannes Film Festival.<p>While the circumstances of the video are unclear, the video and the fans' reactions put the spotlight on two very pertinent issues in Bollywood: privacy and boundaries.</p><p>And more often than not, in such situations, drawing conclusions or playing the blame game is not always the best option, unless proven.</p>