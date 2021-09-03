Releases galore on Ganesh Chaturthi weekend

Festive seasons have always witnessed the release of highly-anticipated films. With the pandemic triggering an OTT boom, several filmmakers are exploring the online market with confidence. For the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend, Showtime looks at the big releases lined-up across languages.

Lanke (Kannada)

The action drama will be the first release of Sanchari Vijay after his untimely death in a bike accident in June. The film stars ‘Loose Mada’ Yogesh, Kavya M Shetty and Krishi Thapanda in lead roles. Vijay is said to have played a crucial character. Vijay is learnt to have done great research for his role that’s supposedly based on a real-life character. Ramprasad MD has directed the film.

When: September 10

Where: Theatres

Thalaivi (Tamil)

Kangana Ranaut plays Jayalalithaa in this biopic of Tamil Nadu’s well-known actor-politician. The actor has donned different looks as the film traces the journey of an actor who goes on to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Seasoned actor Arvind Swamy plays MGR. The AL Vijay-directorial, shot on a grand scale, releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

When: September 10

Where: Theatres

Laabam (Tamil)

The death of SP Jananathan due to cardiac arrest in March sent shock waves in the Tamil film industry. ‘Laabam’ will be the gifted filmmmaker’s final film. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead, has also co-produced the film. Going by its trailer, the film appears like a socio-political drama. Sethupathi plays an activist who fights for farmers against people with capitalistic intentions.

When: September 9

Where: Theatres

Tuck Jagadish (Telugu)

Shiva Nirvana, who gave romantic dramas such as ‘Ninnu Kori’ and ‘Majili’, is back with an emotional family drama. Nani plays the lead while Ritu Varma is paired opposite the seasoned actor. Aishwarya Rajesh essays the role of Nani’s sister. ‘V’, Nani’s earlier direct-to-OTT release, received largely negative reviews. The actor would want to get back to form with ‘Tuck Jagadish’.

When: September 10

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Tughlaq Darbar (Tamil)

Vijay Sethupathi is back in a full-fledged comic role after ‘Junga’ and ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’. The film, directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, is a political satire. The hilarious trailer shows veteran Parthiban in an important role. Sethupathi plays a man who wipes up the corrupt system by taking on greedy politicians.

When and where: Premieres on Sun TV on September 10, 6.30 pm and drops on Netflix the next day.

Seetimaarr (Telugu)

Gopichand is a kabaddi coach of a women’s team in this action-packed sports drama. The film promises to be another ‘Bigil’ by blending the concept of women’s empowerment in the commercial cinema template. The trailer has powerful dialogues and shows plenty of action scenes. The film also has Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumika Chawla.

When: September 10

Where: Theatres

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Hindi)

There are many films on the 26/11 horrific terror attacks in Mumbai. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ tries to tell the tale of doctors who underwent a harrowing experience on the night of the massacre. The web series is created by Nikhil Advani of ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ fame and has Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina in lead roles.

When: September 9

Where: Amazon Prime Video