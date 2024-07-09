Remembering Guru Dutt's 99th birth anniversary: Posthumous fame mirrors his cinematic legacy

Born on July 9, 1925, Guru Dutt was a multi-faceted genius who donned different hats, including those of choreographer, writer, producer, financier, director, and actor.

A man of few words, he was celebrated for his brilliance only decades after his death. Guru Dutt was literally Indian cinema’s Don Juan and Nietzsche merged into one.

Starting his career as a dancer, Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, aka Guru Dutt, carved out a niche in Indian cinema in a very short span of time. His life was also short; he passed away at the age of 39, but not before leaving a lasting legacy on Indian cinema.

His 1957 magnum opus Pyaasa was listed in Time magazine’s all-time 100 movies, while films like Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Chaudvin Ka Chand, and Aar Paar have all become cult classics in their own right.

His films have been admired for their technical brilliance, and he was a perfectionist to the core, as evidenced by the climax scene of Pyaasa, which was retaken 104 times.

An introvert, Guru Dutt always shied away from the limelight. In almost all his hit films, he was not initially the first choice for the lead role, a classic example being Pyaasa, where the lead role was initially offered to Dilip Kumar.

His marriage to singer-turned-actress Geeta Dutt and his on-screen chemistry with Waheeda Rehman (whom he discovered) were subjects of intense scrutiny in the film world.