Remembering Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary: 5 films that are too good to be missed

Irrfan Khan was arguably one of the finest and most celebrated actors in the film industry. The versatile performer was loved by one and all due to his relatable performances, bindass nature and unique dialogue delivery. On Thursday, as fans remember the star on his death anniversary, here is a look at five performances that prove he was an artist par excellence.

Maqbool (2004)

Irrfan collaborated with the ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for the gripping drama Maqbool, which was based on Shakespeare's classic play Macbeth. The film featured him in the role of an ambitious gangster, who owes his allegiance to the dreaded don 'Abba ji' and proved to be a gamechanger for him. His reel equation with Tabu was one of the big highlights of Maqbool.

Also Read: Remembering Irrfan Khan: The inspiring journey of an actor par excellence

The Namesake (2006)



Irrfan garnered a fair deal of attention at an international level because of his work in the critically-acclaimed movie The Namesake, which reunited him with Tabu. His relatable and subdued performance struck a chord with critics and helped the film attain cult status. The Namesake was helmed by noted filmmaker Mira Nair and featured Kal Penn in the lead.



Paan Singh Tomar (2012)



Irrfan essayed the role of the athlete-turned-outlaw Paan Singh Tomar in what many consider to be the finest film of his career. The actor got into the skin of the complex character, making it easier for the viewer to connect with the reel actions. The film had a stellar cast that included Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



The Lunchbox (2013)



The Lunchbox was one of the most unconventional yet intense romantic movies of the year. It did not have the usual commercial elements associated with the genre but made up for it with a sincere presentation. Irrfan's exchanges with his reel 'lover', through letters, were as heartwarming as anything can be.

Hindi Medium (2017)



One of the biggest solo hits of Irrfan's career, Hindi Medium revolved around a couple's attempts at being 'refined' in order to ensure a better future for their daughter. The actor delivered an effortless performance, keeping things as natural as possible. Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the film, released in 2020 and proved to be the last major film of Irrfan's career.