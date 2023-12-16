Remembering Richard Attenborough

Though not in the same league as David Lean, Attenborough was at par with J Lee Thompson, Lewis Gilbert and Alan Parker. Christopher Nolan holds him in high opinion. As an actor, Attenborough had a good screen presence, was limited but definitely good in certain characters mainly with war backdrops like ‘Sea of Sand’, ‘Guns of Batashi’ and ‘The Last Grenade’. In Branigan he matched the legendary John Wayne in every scene. Attenborough’s dialogue delivery was full of conviction, sharing screen space with the unpredictable Dirk Bogard in ‘Boys in Brown’, both were equally good. In multi-star projects like ‘Flight of the Phoenix’ and ‘The Great Escape’, he was of the same level as James Stewart and Steve Macqueen.