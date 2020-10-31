Remembering Sean Connery: 5 movies that prove he was an actor par excellence

Veteran actor Sean Connery passed away in The Bahamas on Saturday much to the shock of countless movie buffs. The 90-year-old enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. Here is a look at five unforgettable movies that prove the 'debonair Scot' was an actor par excellence.

Dr. No (1962)

Dr No, widely regarded as the film that established Connery as a household name, revolved around the adventures of the stylish secret agent James Bond and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The ace actor played the role of 'Agent 007' with effortless ease, marking the beginning of the successful franchise. He subsequently reprised the role in six movies, emerging as the face of the series.

Also Read | Former James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery passes away

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

Featuring Connery and film icon Michael Caine as the parallel leads, The Man Who Would Be King was based on writer Rudyard Kipling's novella of the same name and revolved around what happens when two ex-soldiers set off on an adventure. It had an impressive ensemble cast that included Shakira Caine, Christopher Plummer, and versatile performer Saeed Jaffrey.

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Directed by Irvin Kershner, was based on the popular James Bond novel 'Thunderball' and marked Connery's final appearance as the iconic spy. A commercial success, it received rave reviews with most critics praising the top-notch performances and the emotionally-engaging storyline.

The Name of the Rose (1986)

The Name of the Rose, regarded as one of the most important European productions of the 1980s, was a gripping murder mystery that featured the veteran in the role of the iconic 'investigator' William of Baskerville and helped him bag a BAFTA award for his stellar performance.

The Untouchables (1988)

Directed by Brian De Palma, The Untouchables was based on a novel of the same name and revolves around a prohibition agent who puts together a team to bring down the dreaded gangster Al Chapone. The cast was headlined by Al Pacino with Connery playing a key supporting role. The film helped him bag his only Academy Award, emerging as a gamechanger for him.